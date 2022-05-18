Facts

13:01 18.05.2022

EU Advisory Mission returns to Kyiv

The EU Advisory Mission in Ukraine (EUAM) has returned to the mission headquarters in Kyiv.

Forced to evacuate from Kyiv, as well as from all field offices in Ukraine due to the full-scale Russian invasion on February 24, demonstrating its full support and commitment to Ukraine, the mission joins a number of EU member states and institutions and returns to Kyiv, a statement posted on the EUAM website on Wednesday says.

The mission noted that the first group of advisers, both international and Ukrainian, will conduct a needs assessment together with key partners of the mission. Based on this assessment, and if security conditions remain favorable, the intention is to gradually increase the presence of the EUAM in Ukraine during the summer.

Since the tasks of the EUAM have been expanded to include consultations on the investigation and prosecution of international and war crimes, this first core group sent to Kyiv will consist, among other things, of criminal investigation advisers who will work closely with the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine, the EUAM explained.

Tags: #eu #mission
