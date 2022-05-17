Facts

15:59 17.05.2022

No massive shelling of settlements like today's since war started – local authorities

No massive shelling of settlements like today's since war started – local authorities

Massive attacks on the border settlements of Sumy region, similar to today's by the Russian invaders, have not been since the beginning of the war, Head of Sumy Regional Military Administration Dmytro Zhyvytsky has said.

"Since today, there have been no such active attacks from the beginning of the war – massive, missile, hail, self-propelled guns," Zhyvytsky said at an online briefing on Tuesday.

According to him, in recent days, Russian aviation has become more active, helicopters flying over the territory of Russia and firing air-to-ground missiles at settlements in Sumy region, bombing with cruise missiles.

Zhyvytsky said that over the past two days there have been attempts to penetrate the border of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

