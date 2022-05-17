Russian military retreat from Hirske, Zolote, Syrotine with heavy losses

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed the attack of the Russians in direction of the settlements of Hirske, Zolote and in the village of Syrotine near Severodonetsk, the enemy was forced to retreat with heavy losses, head of Luhansk military regional administration Serhiy Haidai said.

"Artillery shelling caused damage to nine houses in Hirske and six in Zolote. By the way, storming Hirske community, the Russians were forced to retreat, as in Syrotine area near Severodonetsk. The enemy's losses are numerous," Haidai wrote on his telegram channel on Tuesday morning.

He noted that in total, eleven Russian attacks were repulsed at the frontline during May 16. "The Tor anti-aircraft missile system, five tanks, six artillery systems (of which three MLRS), 12 units of armored combat vehicles, one vehicle were destroyed," the head of the regional military administration said.