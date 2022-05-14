As result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, 227 children killed, 420 injured - Prosecutor General's Office

As a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, 227 children were killed, more than 420 were injured, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office reports.

"As of the morning of May 14, 2022, more than 647 children suffered in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to official data, 227 children were killed and more than 420 were injured. Most of the children suffered in Donetsk region - 139, Kyiv region - 116, Kharkiv region - 99, Chernihiv region - 68, Kherson region - 48, Luhansk region - 45, Mykolaiv region - 44, Zaporizhia region - 28, Sumy region - 17, Kyiv city - 16, Zhytomyr region – 15," the message posted on the Telegram channel says.

These figures are not final, since work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

On May 12, a 12-year-old boy who was seriously wounded on May 1 during the shelling of the city of Popasna, Luhansk region, died in a medical institution.

As a result of bombing and shelling of Ukrainian cities and villages by Russian Armed Forces, 1,748 educational institutions were damaged, 144 of them were completely destroyed.