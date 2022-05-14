Facts

12:46 14.05.2022

Armed Forces of Ukraine launch counteroffensive in Izium direction - Synehubov

2 min read
Armed Forces of Ukraine launch counteroffensive in Izium direction - Synehubov

The Izium direction remains the hottest point in Kharkiv region, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine have launched a counteroffensive there, head of the regional military administration Oleh Synehubov said.

"The Izium direction remains the hottest point. Our Armed Forces have launched a counteroffensive there. The enemy is retreating in some areas," Synehubov said in a video message published on his Telegram channel.

He noted that over the past day there were no shelling of Kharkiv, the enemy concentrated its efforts on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the communities of the region.

"The following are suffering from shelling: Chuhuiv, Derhachi, Zolochiv, Lozova and others. This indicates that it is too early to relax. I urge everyone [residents of Kharkiv and the communities of the region] to adequately respond to alarms and not be on the streets unnecessarily," Synehubov said.

He also called on the residents of the recently liberated settlements not to rush to return home, since the occupiers, retreating, mined everything, up to children's cribs.

"While retreating, the enemy mined absolutely everything - yards, forest belts, roadsides, even baby cribs. Now a thorough demining work is underway. I ask you to refrain from returning until official announcements are made," Synehubov said.

Tags: #izium
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:45 10.05.2022
In temporarily occupied Izium, bodies of 44 people found under rubble of house destroyed by invaders – Synehubov

In temporarily occupied Izium, bodies of 44 people found under rubble of house destroyed by invaders – Synehubov

13:44 05.04.2022
Russian military deport Izium residents to Russia – Ombudswoman

Russian military deport Izium residents to Russia – Ombudswoman

13:15 25.03.2022
Izium ex-mayor, two dpties collaborate with occupiers - head of city council department

Izium ex-mayor, two dpties collaborate with occupiers - head of city council department

14:05 11.03.2022
Fierce battle underway in Izium, evacuation impossible - head of town council dept

Fierce battle underway in Izium, evacuation impossible - head of town council dept

16:11 10.03.2022
Forty-four evacuation buses leave Izium – Synehubov

Forty-four evacuation buses leave Izium – Synehubov

14:36 09.03.2022
Evacuation from Izium did not start due to ongoing shelling - Synehubov

Evacuation from Izium did not start due to ongoing shelling - Synehubov

15:10 08.03.2022
Message about capture of Izium by Russian invaders not true - Arestovych

Message about capture of Izium by Russian invaders not true - Arestovych

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

As result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, 227 children killed, 420 injured - Prosecutor General's Office

Russia guilty of food, energy crisis, but sanctions not to affect food exports to developing countries - G7 statement

Relatives of Mariupol defenders ask leader of China to contribute to rescue of Ukrainian servicemen

War to reach turning point in Aug - Head of Defense Intelligence Agency

Liberation of Kharkiv region proves that we not to leave anyone to enemy - Zelensky

LATEST

As result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, 227 children killed, 420 injured - Prosecutor General's Office

Russia guilty of food, energy crisis, but sanctions not to affect food exports to developing countries - G7 statement

Some 3,500 buildings destroyed by war in Chernihiv region, mostly housing

Finnish President in conversation with Putin announces his intention to apply for NATO membership in coming days

Zelensky meets with U.S. Senate delegation led by Republican Minority Leader McConnell

Embassy of Romania resumes work in Kyiv

Kyiv City Council renames Peoples' Friendship Arch into Arch of Ukrainian People' Freedom

Relatives of Mariupol defenders ask leader of China to contribute to rescue of Ukrainian servicemen

Killed, wounded Russian invaders from Zmiyiny Island brought to occupied Sevastopol - Ukrainian intelligence

Negotiations with Russia on Azovstal difficult, result may not satisfy everyone, but our task is to get everyone out alive - Vereschuk

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD