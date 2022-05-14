Armed Forces of Ukraine launch counteroffensive in Izium direction - Synehubov

The Izium direction remains the hottest point in Kharkiv region, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine have launched a counteroffensive there, head of the regional military administration Oleh Synehubov said.

"The Izium direction remains the hottest point. Our Armed Forces have launched a counteroffensive there. The enemy is retreating in some areas," Synehubov said in a video message published on his Telegram channel.

He noted that over the past day there were no shelling of Kharkiv, the enemy concentrated its efforts on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the communities of the region.

"The following are suffering from shelling: Chuhuiv, Derhachi, Zolochiv, Lozova and others. This indicates that it is too early to relax. I urge everyone [residents of Kharkiv and the communities of the region] to adequately respond to alarms and not be on the streets unnecessarily," Synehubov said.

He also called on the residents of the recently liberated settlements not to rush to return home, since the occupiers, retreating, mined everything, up to children's cribs.

"While retreating, the enemy mined absolutely everything - yards, forest belts, roadsides, even baby cribs. Now a thorough demining work is underway. I ask you to refrain from returning until official announcements are made," Synehubov said.