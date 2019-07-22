Facts

11:32 22.07.2019

Violations at parliamentary elections not systemic, didn't affect voting results – UWC

1 min read

The mission of observers for the extraordinary parliamentary elections in Ukraine of the Ukrainian World Congress (UWC) has recorded a number of minor violations that did not affect the voting results.

"Short-term observers of the UWC recorded minor irregularities at several polling stations, in particular, difficulties in access for older people or people with disabilities to polling stations located on the second and third floors. These irregularities were not systemic and did not affect the election results," the UWC's report made public at a press conference in Kyiv on Monday says.

Tags: #rada #uwc #election
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:28 22.07.2019
Berlin waiting for final results of Ukrainian election – German govt

Berlin waiting for final results of Ukrainian election – German govt

13:17 22.07.2019
Parliamentary elections held in proper order, with minor violations – CANADEM mission

Parliamentary elections held in proper order, with minor violations – CANADEM mission

12:40 22.07.2019
CEC gets 62.02% of e-protocols

CEC gets 62.02% of e-protocols

12:34 22.07.2019
No legal grounds for early local elections – OPORA

No legal grounds for early local elections – OPORA

12:23 22.07.2019
One-party system is always a lure to usurp power - Deputy PM Kyrylenko

One-party system is always a lure to usurp power - Deputy PM Kyrylenko

11:36 22.07.2019
Ukraine's extraordinary parliamentary elections can be considered as accomplished- CEC leader

Ukraine's extraordinary parliamentary elections can be considered as accomplished- CEC leader

11:25 22.07.2019
Elections to Rada comply with intl standards for democratic elections – Ukrainian World Congress

Elections to Rada comply with intl standards for democratic elections – Ukrainian World Congress

11:07 22.07.2019
Minor irregularities during parliamentary elections didn't affect voting process, votes count – OPORA

Minor irregularities during parliamentary elections didn't affect voting process, votes count – OPORA

10:56 22.07.2019
Voting at parliamentary elections in general meets requirements of Ukrainian legislation, intl standards – CVU

Voting at parliamentary elections in general meets requirements of Ukrainian legislation, intl standards – CVU

10:29 22.07.2019
CEC receives 50.01% of e-protocols: Servant of the People - 42.45%, Opposition Platform – For Life - 12.88%, European Solidarity - 8.64%, Batkivschyna - 8.01%, Holos - 6.38%

CEC receives 50.01% of e-protocols: Servant of the People - 42.45%, Opposition Platform – For Life - 12.88%, European Solidarity - 8.64%, Batkivschyna - 8.01%, Holos - 6.38%

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

No attacks on Ukrainian army recorded in JFO zone since Monday midnight – Defense ministry

Interfax-Ukraine correspondent Olena Hryshchenko passes away

CEC gets 62.02% of e-protocols

Ukraine's extraordinary parliamentary elections can be considered as accomplished- CEC leader

Voter turnout at Ukraine's snap parliamentary elections stands at 49.84% – CEC data from all 199 constituencies

LATEST

One of Ukraine's Constitution authors, parliament's ex-deputy speaker Viktor Musiyaka passes away

Belarus ready to broaden political dialogue with EU - Lukashenko

No attacks on Ukrainian army recorded in JFO zone since Monday midnight – Defense ministry

Interfax-Ukraine correspondent Olena Hryshchenko passes away

Fitch affirms Odesa at 'b-', outlook stable

CEC GETS 62.02% of E-PROTOCOLS: SERVANT OF THE PEOPLE - 42.49%, OPPOSITION PLATFORM – FOR LIFE - 12.98%, EUROPEAN SOLIDARITY - 8.56%, BATKIVSCHYNA - 8.01%, HOLOS - 6.34%

Nadiia Savchenko not elected to new Ukrainian parliament - preliminary results

Today we can talk about consolidation, not usurpation of power – Razumkov

Too early to talk about coalition with good results of Servant of the People, others' completely not clear results - Razumkov

Ukraine NSDC secretary on possible appointment as PM: I see my future in NSDC

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD