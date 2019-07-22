Violations at parliamentary elections not systemic, didn't affect voting results – UWC

The mission of observers for the extraordinary parliamentary elections in Ukraine of the Ukrainian World Congress (UWC) has recorded a number of minor violations that did not affect the voting results.

"Short-term observers of the UWC recorded minor irregularities at several polling stations, in particular, difficulties in access for older people or people with disabilities to polling stations located on the second and third floors. These irregularities were not systemic and did not affect the election results," the UWC's report made public at a press conference in Kyiv on Monday says.