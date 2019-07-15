Facts

15:33 15.07.2019

Ukraine's presidential elections demonstrate increased level of trust in electoral system – head of UWC Mission Czolij

2 min read
Ukraine's presidential elections demonstrate increased level of trust in electoral system – head of UWC Mission Czolij

Head of the International Mission of the Ukrainian World Congress (UWC) Eugene Czolij notes the growing confidence of Ukrainian voters in the electoral system of Ukraine through the example of the presidential elections held this spring.

"I think that perhaps the best indicator that confidence has grown is that during the first and second rounds of the presidential election, voter turnout exceeded 70%. This is a significant number, which proves that Ukrainians trust the system. It also means that Ukraine is moving towards democratization," Czolij said in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine in Kyiv on Monday.

In Kyiv, the UWC also made public a report on the conduct of the presidential elections in Ukraine. During the presentation of the report, the head of the mission stressed that the presidential elections comply with international standards for democratic elections.

"Short-term observers of the UWC recorded a small number of violations, including difficult access of elderly people and people with disabilities to polling stations, but these single violations did not affect the election results," said Czolij.

As reported, the International Mission of the UWC conducted a monitoring of the voting during the second round of the presidential elections in Ukraine and in the Ukrainian diplomatic missions in 25 countries of the world. It counted 249 short-term observers registered with the Central Election Commission of Ukraine and was the third largest international observation mission in the presidential elections of Ukraine in 2019.

Tags: #elections #uwc
