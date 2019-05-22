Facts

10:00 22.05.2019

Zelensky meets with representatives of Ukrainian World Congress

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has met with representatives of the Ukrainian World Congress (UWC) on Tuesday and expressed gratitude for their work in protecting the territorial integrity of the Ukrainian state, the presidential press service said.

"I am grateful to you for protecting Ukraine no matter where you are. You are protecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country," Zelensky said.

In turn, UWC President Paul Grod congratulated Volodymyr Zelensky on his election and taking the office. He also thanked the president for the opportunity to meet in the first days of his work, despite the tight agenda.

"I know this is a difficult period for you. Thank you for taking time to meet with the representatives of the UWC. This is very important for us," he said.

Grod also noted that it would be very important for our community to hear that this meeting took place, that we can say what you declared in your speech: "We are one nation of 65 million people and we are Ukrainians no matter where we live."

"I am grateful that you urge Ukrainians to come back and work at the development of Ukraine. And we want to do it together with you," the UWC president noted.

