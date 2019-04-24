Facts

11:08 24.04.2019

Ukraine's presidential election transparent, without use of administrative resources – Ukrainian World Congress

2 min read
Ukraine's presidential election transparent, without use of administrative resources – Ukrainian World Congress

 The presidential elections in Ukraine were held at the highest level, without the use of administrative resources, the International Mission of the Ukrainian World Congress (UWC) said.

"The pro-government structures of Ukraine made a lot of efforts to ensure that the elections were transparent and held at the highest level, without using administrative resources to support any of the candidates," Yevhen Choliy, the head of the UWC mission, said at a press conference in Kyiv on the preliminary report of the mission on Monday.

He noted the successful work of law enforcement agencies during the election campaign.

"The law enforcement agencies of Ukraine have also successfully ensured the electoral process, despite the continuation of the hybrid aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine," the head of the UWC mission stressed.

According to him, the obstacle in the presidential election was "rough hybrid aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, which is underway for more than five years," which is why Ukrainian citizens could not vote in the territories of Donbas and Crimea occupied by the Russian Federation.

At the same time, the head of the mission of the UWC noted that the Ukrainian authorities had created favorable conditions for voting for internally displaced persons from Donbas and Crimea, who could cast their votes thanks to a simplified procedure for changing the place of voting.

He also added that minor violations were recorded, such as complicated access to polling stations for the elderly and people with disabilities. As an example, he cited polling stations that were located on the second and third floors of buildings.

"However, these rare violations did not affect the election results," said Choliy.

Tags: #elections #uwc
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:06 24.04.2019
Zelensky team calls on Naftogaz, Cabinet to conduct consultations with IMF to reduce gas prices for population from May 1

Zelensky team calls on Naftogaz, Cabinet to conduct consultations with IMF to reduce gas prices for population from May 1

10:16 24.04.2019
U.S. Dept of State promises Zelensky support for reforms in Ukraine

U.S. Dept of State promises Zelensky support for reforms in Ukraine

17:51 23.04.2019
Zelensky wins presidential election with 73.32% of vote against Poroshenko's 24.45% - CEC results after 100% of e-protocols processed

Zelensky wins presidential election with 73.32% of vote against Poroshenko's 24.45% - CEC results after 100% of e-protocols processed

17:01 23.04.2019
Zelensky receives 73.22%, Poroshenko – 22.45% with 0.1% of electronic protocols remaining to be counted

Zelensky receives 73.22%, Poroshenko – 22.45% with 0.1% of electronic protocols remaining to be counted

10:25 23.04.2019
Zelensky wins 73.23%, Poroshenko gets 24.45% of vote in April 21 run-off – Ukraine's CEC, after counting 99.87% of ballot papers

Zelensky wins 73.23%, Poroshenko gets 24.45% of vote in April 21 run-off – Ukraine's CEC, after counting 99.87% of ballot papers

18:55 22.04.2019
Agrarians hope profile agencies won't be reshuffled after presidential elections

Agrarians hope profile agencies won't be reshuffled after presidential elections

16:49 22.04.2019
Presidential runoff in Ukraine was well organized – OSCE special coordinator

Presidential runoff in Ukraine was well organized – OSCE special coordinator

16:45 22.04.2019
Election in Ukraine was competitive, respected fundamental – OSCE's special coordinator

Election in Ukraine was competitive, respected fundamental – OSCE's special coordinator

16:12 22.04.2019
European Parliament supports future president of Ukraine in continuing reform efforts

European Parliament supports future president of Ukraine in continuing reform efforts

16:08 22.04.2019
Presidential elections in Ukraine held in "peacefully and orderly fashion" – MEP Rebecca Harms

Presidential elections in Ukraine held in "peacefully and orderly fashion" – MEP Rebecca Harms

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NSDС secretary fears Russian troop deployment against Ukraine after simplification of Russian citizenship procedure for Donbas residents

Poroshenko: illegal issue of Russian passports under South Ossetia scenario is attempt to legitimize Russia's presence in Donbas

Kyiv appeals to UN Security Council due to Putin's decree about simplified issue of Russian passports to ORDLO residents

Putin introduces simplified procedure of acquiring Russian citizenship for "DPR," "LPR" residents

OSCE SMM Head Apakan visits Luhansk region, meets with mission observers

LATEST

NSDС secretary fears Russian troop deployment against Ukraine after simplification of Russian citizenship procedure for Donbas residents

Poroshenko: illegal issue of Russian passports under South Ossetia scenario is attempt to legitimize Russia's presence in Donbas

Working group prepares new redaction of article on illegal enrichment, reaction of NABU, SAPO, Constitutional Court needed

Kyiv appeals to UN Security Council due to Putin's decree about simplified issue of Russian passports to ORDLO residents

Putin introduces simplified procedure of acquiring Russian citizenship for "DPR," "LPR" residents

No exact date for Juncker-Zelensky meeting - EC representative

OSCE SMM Head Apakan visits Luhansk region, meets with mission observers

May calls on Zelensky to work together to deter Russian aggression

Arsen Avakov: We ensured fair and safe elections. Together with you we are building a new culture of the electoral process

One KIA, one WIA amid hostilities in Donbas

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD