Ukraine's presidential election transparent, without use of administrative resources – Ukrainian World Congress

The presidential elections in Ukraine were held at the highest level, without the use of administrative resources, the International Mission of the Ukrainian World Congress (UWC) said.

"The pro-government structures of Ukraine made a lot of efforts to ensure that the elections were transparent and held at the highest level, without using administrative resources to support any of the candidates," Yevhen Choliy, the head of the UWC mission, said at a press conference in Kyiv on the preliminary report of the mission on Monday.

He noted the successful work of law enforcement agencies during the election campaign.

"The law enforcement agencies of Ukraine have also successfully ensured the electoral process, despite the continuation of the hybrid aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine," the head of the UWC mission stressed.

According to him, the obstacle in the presidential election was "rough hybrid aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, which is underway for more than five years," which is why Ukrainian citizens could not vote in the territories of Donbas and Crimea occupied by the Russian Federation.

At the same time, the head of the mission of the UWC noted that the Ukrainian authorities had created favorable conditions for voting for internally displaced persons from Donbas and Crimea, who could cast their votes thanks to a simplified procedure for changing the place of voting.

He also added that minor violations were recorded, such as complicated access to polling stations for the elderly and people with disabilities. As an example, he cited polling stations that were located on the second and third floors of buildings.

"However, these rare violations did not affect the election results," said Choliy.