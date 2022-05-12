Some 10,700 cars imported for needs of AFU in Ukraine since start of full-scale war with Russia – Border Guard Service

More than 10,000 vehicles have been imported to Ukraine for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine since February 24, according to the page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Facebook with reference to head of the organization of border control of the Western Regional Department of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Ihor Matviychuk.

"For the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in two months of full-scale war, 10,700 vehicles were imported into our country," the report says.