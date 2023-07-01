Facts

14:17 01.07.2023

Zelenskyy signs law on use of right-hand drive cars during war

Zelenskyy signs law on use of right-hand drive cars during war

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law on providing military personnel with the opportunity to drive cars with the right steering during martial law and within 90 days after its cancellation.

As noted in the card of relevant bill No. 9238 posted on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, the document was returned to parliament with the signature of the head of state on June 30.

As reported, on June 28, the Verkhovna Rada adopted Bill No. 9238.

As the explanatory note says, the bill is aimed at increasing the ability of the Defense Forces of Ukraine to properly and effectively perform the functions assigned to them by providing units with the necessary amount of automotive equipment, including at the expense of right-hand drive vehicles.

The document provides for the introduction of appropriate amendments to Article 29 of the law "On Road Traffic" by stating its fifth part in a new version: "During the period of martial law and within 90 days after its cancellation, participation in road traffic of vehicles with the right steering wheel position received by military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations as charitable assistance, international technical assistance, and the management of which is carried out by military personnel in the performance of their official duties."

