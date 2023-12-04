Economy

19:19 04.12.2023

Ukrzaliznytsia and KCBW sign contract for purchase of another 22 passenger cars for UAH 980.45 mln by July 2026

2 min read

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia on Monday signed a contract with JSC Kriukov Car Building Works (KCBW, Kremenchuk, Poltava region) for the supply of 22 units of new passenger cars for a total amount of UAH 980.45 million (including VAT) until June 30, 2026.

According to information in the ProZorro system, KCBW became the only participant in the tender announced by Ukrzaliznytsia on November 10 for the purchase of passenger cars thanks to additional funding for the rolling stock renewal program from the state budget.

The customer will be supplied with 11 compartment cars (unit price – UAH 44.075 million), three SV cars (UAH 43.176 million), seven reserved seat cars (UAH 45.57 million) and one car adapted for the carriage of passengers with disabilities, with a train manager's compartment (UAH 47.07 million).

The carriages must be equipped with air conditioning, vacuum toilets, changing tables, controlled lighting, power sockets and USB ports, coffee machines and video surveillance systems. Compartment cars and SV cars are also equipped with an alarm system and a door lock button.

The terms of payment provide for 65% prepayment (UAH 637.293 million) within 14 working days from the date of invoice, and 35% post-payment within 30 calendar days from the date of delivery of the goods.

As reported, on November 7, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine announced the provision of UAH 11 billion in budget support to Ukrzaliznytsia in 2023. In particular, UAH 5 billion of budget support from the state, UAH 3.9 billion from the European Investment Bank (EIB) and UAH 2.1 billion from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Earlier this fall, Ukrzaliznytsia signed an agreement with KCBW following a tender for the production of 44 passenger cars for UAH 1.951 billion with delivery terms until December 31, 2025.

By the spring of 2023, KCBW completed the fulfillment of an order from Ukrzaliznytsia for the supply of 100 passenger cars under an agreement concluded in 2021 for more than UAH 3 billion, but indicated late payment.

Tags: #agreement #cars #ukrzaliznytsia

