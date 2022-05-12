Ukraine calls on UNSC, UN Secretary General to ensure evacuation of wounded from Azovstal

Ukraine calls on the UN Security Council and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to ensure the evacuation of the wounded from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, Ukraine's Permanent representative to the UN Serhiy Kyslytsia has said.

"Many people at Azovstal were seriously injured and do not have access to medical treatment, which they urgently need. Therefore, we believe that the evacuation operation should be continued. We call on the Security Council and the Secretary General to make further efforts to ensure the evacuation of the sick and wounded from the territory of Azovstal in accordance with international humanitarian law," Kyslytsia said at a meeting of the UN Security Council in New York on Thursday.

He stressed that these people should be taken to safe places where their right to life will be guaranteed.

Kyslytsia added that Ukraine is also concerned that the repressive Russian practice of using filtration camps for Ukrainians fleeing dangerous territories has been strengthened.

"Inhumane conditions and cruel treatment. The word ‘filtration’ can only be considered as a euphemism for ‘concentration,’" he pointed out.

The Permanent Representative said that Ukraine demands that Russia immediately and unconditionally release from the filtration camp the mother of 4-year-old Alice, from whom she was separated during the evacuation from the occupied territories.

"We call on UNICEF to use all possible means to protect the rights of this child and other children who have been separated from their parents by Russians," Kyslytsia said.