Gas pipeline damaged as result of enemy shelling in Kharkiv region, 17,500 households left without gas

A high-pressure gas pipeline was damaged in Kharkiv region as a result of another shelling carried out by the Russian Armed Forces.

"Another enemy projectile fired at peaceful settlements in the region on the evening of May 11, with a direct hit, interrupted a high-pressure gas pipeline with a diameter of 500 mm in Kharkiv region," the press service of Kharkiv regional military administration reports, citing information from the Department of Housing and Communal Services and the Fuel and Energy Complex.

As a result, 17,500 households were left without gas in nine settlements (the city of Liubotyn, the village of Novy Vysoky, the village of Pokotylivka, the village of Korotych, the village of Rai-Olenivka, the village of Berezivka), as well as in the garden communities of Bor, Universal, Chassi.

"Specialists of JSC Kharkivgaz are now doing everything possible to quickly restore gas supply. Considering the significant amount of repair work, restoration may take several days," the press service of Kharkiv regional military administration says.