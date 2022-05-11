Aggressor commits 231 crimes against Ukrainian environment – Ministry of Natural Resources

Since the beginning of Russia's military invasion of Ukraine, 231 environmental crimes committed by the aggressor country have been documented in the country and in the Black Sea, the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources announced on its website on Wednesday, citing data from the operational environmental headquarters, which has been recording cases of ecocide since the first days of the war.

According to them, most cases of ecocide were detected in Kyiv region – 34, Donetsk region – 27, and Dnipropetrovsk region – 22.

"This information will complement the overall list of losses from Russia's military operations, which is being formed by the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine to prepare a claim to the International Court of Justice," the ministry quoted its head Ruslan Strilets as saying.

According to the Ministry of Natural Resources, the ministry is engaged in fixing environmental crimes of Russian troops and calculating the damage they have caused to Ukrainian ecosystems together with subordinate executive authorities and environmental activists.