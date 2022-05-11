Czech Republic recognizes actions of Russian army in Ukraine as genocide of Ukrainian people – ambassador

On Wednesday, the Senate of the Parliament of the Czech Republic voted for a resolution recognizing the actions of the Russian army on the territory of Ukraine as genocide of the Ukrainian people, Ukrainian Ambassador to the Czech Republic Yevhen Perebyinis has said.

"The Senate... condemns ethnically motivated crimes against humanity, such as mass executions, disrespect for the dead, torture, rape, physical and mental abuse or forcible deportation of children, which Russia commits systematically and on a large scale, which is a manifestation of genocide against the Ukrainian people," according to the resolution of the Senate, which the Ukrainian ambassador released on Facebook.