Nearly 100 civilians stay at Azovstal - Advisor to Mayor of Mariupol

At least 100 civilians remain on the territory of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, Mayor's adviser Petro Andriuschenko said.

"Mariupol. Azovstal. In addition to the military, at least 100 civilians remain in shelters. However, this does not reduce the density of invaders' attacks. Heavy artillery and aviation continued shelling the plant all day long. Attempts to storm on the ground continue to be unsuccessful. Therefore, the city hears the cannonade again," Andriuschenko wrote in the telegram channel.

The Interfax-Ukraine agency does not have confirmation of this information from official sources.

As reported earlier, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk said that all women, children and the elderly were evacuated from Azovstal.