Facts

15:55 09.05.2022

European Council President Michel arrives in Odesa, meets with Shmyhal

1 min read
European Council President Michel arrives in Odesa, meets with Shmyhal

President of the European Council Charles Michel said he had arrived in Odesa.

"I came to celebrate Europe Day in Odesa, the city where Pushkin said that 'you can feel Europe.' And where today the Ukrainian people shield their monuments from bullets and rockets and their freedom from Russian aggression. You are not alone. The EU stands with you," Michel said on Twitter.

In turn, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said he had met in Odesa with President of the European Council Michel.

"It is second visit since russian invasion. We appreciate such support. After all, today, when EU celebrates Europe Day, Ukraine continues to fight for our common values – peace, freedom and democracy!" Shmyhal said on Twitter.

Tags: #shmyhal #michel
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:42 09.05.2022
Chairman of Bundestag Bas discusses strategic cooperation between Ukraine and Germany with PM Shmyhal

Chairman of Bundestag Bas discusses strategic cooperation between Ukraine and Germany with PM Shmyhal

09:20 05.05.2022
Michel: assets of Russians frozen by sanctions should be confiscated to restore Ukraine

Michel: assets of Russians frozen by sanctions should be confiscated to restore Ukraine

15:46 26.04.2022
Shmyhal confident Ukraine to become natural gas exporter in coming years

Shmyhal confident Ukraine to become natural gas exporter in coming years

15:48 25.04.2022
Intl partners must find solution to be able to restore Ukraine at expense of frozen Russian assets – PM

Intl partners must find solution to be able to restore Ukraine at expense of frozen Russian assets – PM

13:36 23.04.2022
Ukrainian PM invites IFC to join restoration of Ukrainian cities

Ukrainian PM invites IFC to join restoration of Ukrainian cities

13:36 23.04.2022
Shmyhal, IMF head Georgieva discuss assistance to Ukraine in short and long term

Shmyhal, IMF head Georgieva discuss assistance to Ukraine in short and long term

16:38 22.04.2022
European Council president discusses Ukrainian humanitarian affairs in phone call with Putin

European Council president discusses Ukrainian humanitarian affairs in phone call with Putin

21:02 21.04.2022
Shmyhal: Ukraine won first stage of war with Russia

Shmyhal: Ukraine won first stage of war with Russia

17:53 21.04.2022
Shmyhal: Russia's aggression will lead to global food crisis, possibly to famine in certain parts of world, but aid to Ukraine can stop it

Shmyhal: Russia's aggression will lead to global food crisis, possibly to famine in certain parts of world, but aid to Ukraine can stop it

14:37 21.04.2022
Ukrainian govt delegation in Washington to meet with congressmen, US ministers – Shmyhal

Ukrainian govt delegation in Washington to meet with congressmen, US ministers – Shmyhal

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

USA suspends 232 duties on Ukrainian steel, steel products for one year

Russian troops fire Pryvillia using 'Hailstones,' two children killed – local authorities

As result of shelling in Shypylivka, Luhansk region, house destroyed, some 11 people are under rubble – regional police

Dpty Commander of AFU Naval Forces Ihor Bedzai killed

Today Ukraine to give EU answers to second part of questionnaire for obtaining EU candidate status – Shmyhal at meeting with Michel

LATEST

Zelensky talking with Council of Europe Secretary General: It is important for us that you are personally convinced of Russian occupiers' war crimes in Kyiv region

Over 1 mln Ukrainians taken to Russia's territory – Denisova

USA suspends 232 duties on Ukrainian steel, steel products for one year

Ukraine expects confident leadership from Germany in helping to fight Russian aggressor – Zelensky

We already close to solving problem of banning Russian oil imports – European Council President Michel

Zelensky thanks German Bundestag President for his visit to Kyiv on May 8

UK promises to increase military aid to Ukraine by GBP 1.3 bln

Russian troops fire Pryvillia using 'Hailstones,' two children killed – local authorities

As result of shelling in Shypylivka, Luhansk region, house destroyed, some 11 people are under rubble – regional police

Storting's Head, FM of Norway visit Bucha, Irpin

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD