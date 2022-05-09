European Council President Michel arrives in Odesa, meets with Shmyhal

President of the European Council Charles Michel said he had arrived in Odesa.

"I came to celebrate Europe Day in Odesa, the city where Pushkin said that 'you can feel Europe.' And where today the Ukrainian people shield their monuments from bullets and rockets and their freedom from Russian aggression. You are not alone. The EU stands with you," Michel said on Twitter.

In turn, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said he had met in Odesa with President of the European Council Michel.

"It is second visit since russian invasion. We appreciate such support. After all, today, when EU celebrates Europe Day, Ukraine continues to fight for our common values – peace, freedom and democracy!" Shmyhal said on Twitter.