Facts

15:48 07.05.2022

Another Russian ship destroyed off Snake Island coast

1 min read
Another Russian ship destroyed off Snake Island coast

 A Russian Project Serna amphibious assault ship has been destroyed by a drone strike off the coast of the occupied Snake Island, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Telegram channel reported on Saturday.

"Ukrainian Bayraktar TB2 destroyed another Russian ship. This time the landing craft of the ‘Serna’ project. The traditional parade of the russian Black Sea fleet on May 9 this year will be held near Snake Island - at the bottom of the sea," the message reads.

The Defense Ministry also published a video of the strike on the vessel.

Advisor to Interior Minister Anton Gerashchenko said that the Russian Serna-type vessel was destroyed in an attempt to deliver the TOR surface-to-air missile system to Snake Island by an air strike. Before that, another SAM surface-to-air missile system had also been destroyed by an air strike on Snake Island itself.

"As of today, the enemy units remaining on the Snake Island remain without air cover and will be destroyed and scorched like cockroaches or locusts," he wrote on Telegram.

Tags: #russian #ship #destroyed
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:04 05.05.2022
Russian troops destroy and damage more than 32 mln sq m of housing in Ukraine

Russian troops destroy and damage more than 32 mln sq m of housing in Ukraine

14:04 02.05.2022
Zelensky: Russia is capable of using any prohibited weapon

Zelensky: Russia is capable of using any prohibited weapon

19:34 25.04.2022
Russian hackers increasingly attacking ordinary Ukrainians

Russian hackers increasingly attacking ordinary Ukrainians

14:54 23.04.2022
Since start of war, Russian troops damage or destroy 1,138 educational institutions

Since start of war, Russian troops damage or destroy 1,138 educational institutions

15:14 20.04.2022
About UAH 13 bln needed to restore 36 completely destroyed hospitals – Liashko

About UAH 13 bln needed to restore 36 completely destroyed hospitals – Liashko

11:49 15.04.2022
Russian troops fire mortars from Russian territory at positions of Ukrainian border guards in Chernihiv region

Russian troops fire mortars from Russian territory at positions of Ukrainian border guards in Chernihiv region

10:04 13.04.2022
Zelensky: We will find all Russian servicemen involved in crimes

Zelensky: We will find all Russian servicemen involved in crimes

18:57 11.04.2022
As result of another shelling in Lysychansk, three people wounded, four houses destroyed

As result of another shelling in Lysychansk, three people wounded, four houses destroyed

16:50 11.04.2022
Possible resumption of Russian offensive on Kyiv to depend on hostilities in Donetsk, Luhansk regions – Defense Ministry

Possible resumption of Russian offensive on Kyiv to depend on hostilities in Donetsk, Luhansk regions – Defense Ministry

10:47 11.04.2022
Russian army builds up strength, tries to fulfill 'minimum plan' to occupy east of Ukraine - Dpty Defense Minister

Russian army builds up strength, tries to fulfill 'minimum plan' to occupy east of Ukraine - Dpty Defense Minister

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky indicates the need to eliminate queues at gas stations – meeting of President’s Office with Cabinet

Russia has lost about 200 servicemen, 12 tanks and 17 drones in Ukraine in past 24 hours - AFU General Staff

WHO chief arrives in Ukraine to assess necessary assistance to war victims

Biden announces another $150 mln military aid package for Ukraine

Fifty women, children, elderly rescued from Azovstal today, evacuation will continue on Saturday – Vereschuk

LATEST

Air defense shoots down Russian missile over Poltava region

Zelensky indicates the need to eliminate queues at gas stations – meeting of President’s Office with Cabinet

Russia strikes Odesa region with four cruise missiles using strategic aviation, no casualties reported

Russia has lost about 200 servicemen, 12 tanks and 17 drones in Ukraine in past 24 hours - AFU General Staff

Some 223 children killed in Ukraine because of Russia’s armed aggression – PGO

Invaders shell Mykolaiv with missiles, multiple rocket launchers - AFU General Staff

Japanese defense minister: Confronting Russia will deter China

Eight enemy attacks repelled, 22 vehicles and seven UAVs destroyed in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

WHO chief arrives in Ukraine to assess necessary assistance to war victims

Zhovkva, members of United 4 Ukraine discuss supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine, sanctions against Russia

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD