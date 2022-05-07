Another Russian ship destroyed off Snake Island coast

A Russian Project Serna amphibious assault ship has been destroyed by a drone strike off the coast of the occupied Snake Island, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Telegram channel reported on Saturday.

"Ukrainian Bayraktar TB2 destroyed another Russian ship. This time the landing craft of the ‘Serna’ project. The traditional parade of the russian Black Sea fleet on May 9 this year will be held near Snake Island - at the bottom of the sea," the message reads.

The Defense Ministry also published a video of the strike on the vessel.

Advisor to Interior Minister Anton Gerashchenko said that the Russian Serna-type vessel was destroyed in an attempt to deliver the TOR surface-to-air missile system to Snake Island by an air strike. Before that, another SAM surface-to-air missile system had also been destroyed by an air strike on Snake Island itself.

"As of today, the enemy units remaining on the Snake Island remain without air cover and will be destroyed and scorched like cockroaches or locusts," he wrote on Telegram.