Facts

14:44 07.05.2022

Invaders shell Mykolaiv with missiles, multiple rocket launchers - AFU General Staff

2 min read
Invaders shell Mykolaiv with missiles, multiple rocket launchers - AFU General Staff

The Russian invaders fired rockets and multiple rocket launchers at civilian infrastructure in Mykolaiv; shelling of settlements in Kharkiv region continues, the AFU General Staff reported.

"In Pivdenno-Buzke direction, the enemy was striking at our troops' positions with artillery. They fired rockets and multiple rocket launchers at civilian infrastructure in Mykolaiv. In Ivano-Kepin, defense units destroyed an ammunition depot and up to 20 pieces of military equipment of the enemy," reads a morning report posted on the Facebook page of the General Staff.

It is also reported that in Kherson, which is temporarily occupied by the enemy, the invaders are taking a number of measures to ensure the activities of the Russian occupation troops and to maintain the Russian occupation regime. The number of checkpoints and mobile patrols has been increased.

The enemy has not been active in Poliske direction. During an inspection of the combat readiness of units performing tasks to cover the section of the border with Ukraine, it cannot be ruled out that these units may be secretly rotated.

The enemy made no active operations in Siverske direction. Engineering and fortification of positions and strips in the border areas of Kursk region continues.

In Slobozhanske direction the enemy continues artillery shelling of populated areas near the city of Kharkiv. In Izium direction the enemy conducts aerial reconnaissance with the use of UAVs in order to clarify the positions of our troops.

In the area of Tsirkuny and Russkie Tishki settlements, the invaders carried out the undermining of three automobile bridges in order to slow down the counterattack actions of the Defense Forces units.

In Donetsk and Tavrycheske directions, the enemy continues to fire artillery along the line of contact and uses operational and tactical aviation to launch missile and bomb strikes on our troops' positions.

In Mariupol, the occupiers continue to blockade units of the Defense Forces near Azovstal. The enemy performed storming actions in order to take control of the territory of the plant.

During the previous day, the air defense units of the Air Force and Ground Forces defeated 14 Orlan UAVs.

In the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the defenders of Ukraine in the past 24 hours repelled eight enemy attacks, destroyed three tanks, eight artillery systems, seven units of armoured combat vehicles, one vehicle and three units of special engineering equipment of the enemy.

Tags: #mykolaiv #missiles
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:28 07.05.2022
Russia strikes Odesa region with four cruise missiles using strategic aviation, no casualties reported

Russia strikes Odesa region with four cruise missiles using strategic aviation, no casualties reported

17:12 23.04.2022
As a result of missile attack on Odesa, military facility and two residential buildings damaged

As a result of missile attack on Odesa, military facility and two residential buildings damaged

20:26 21.04.2022
Enemy launches three missile attacks on railway infrastructure in Novomoskovsky district – Dnipropetrovsk authorities

Enemy launches three missile attacks on railway infrastructure in Novomoskovsky district – Dnipropetrovsk authorities

17:41 21.04.2022
Denmark to lead restoration of Mykolaiv – PM

Denmark to lead restoration of Mykolaiv – PM

10:41 18.04.2022
As result of missile attacks on Lviv, six killed, eight wounded, including child

As result of missile attacks on Lviv, six killed, eight wounded, including child

10:12 18.04.2022
Part of missiles fired by Russian troops at Lviv fell near railway facilities – Ukrzaliznytsia

Part of missiles fired by Russian troops at Lviv fell near railway facilities – Ukrzaliznytsia

09:17 18.04.2022
Aggressor launches 5 missile attacks on Lviv - mayor

Aggressor launches 5 missile attacks on Lviv - mayor

20:19 15.04.2022
Kim: Residential areas of Mykolaiv shelled with cluster shells, five people killed, another 15 wounded

Kim: Residential areas of Mykolaiv shelled with cluster shells, five people killed, another 15 wounded

16:17 12.04.2022
Russian occupiers inflict over UAH 110 mln in losses on Mykolaiv – mayor

Russian occupiers inflict over UAH 110 mln in losses on Mykolaiv – mayor

09:09 12.04.2022
Disguised Russian invaders in Mykolaiv region try to attack AFU positions - South task force command

Disguised Russian invaders in Mykolaiv region try to attack AFU positions - South task force command

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky indicates the need to eliminate queues at gas stations – meeting of President’s Office with Cabinet

Another Russian ship destroyed off Snake Island coast

Russia has lost about 200 servicemen, 12 tanks and 17 drones in Ukraine in past 24 hours - AFU General Staff

WHO chief arrives in Ukraine to assess necessary assistance to war victims

Biden announces another $150 mln military aid package for Ukraine

LATEST

Air defense shoots down Russian missile over Poltava region

Zelensky indicates the need to eliminate queues at gas stations – meeting of President’s Office with Cabinet

Another Russian ship destroyed off Snake Island coast

Russia has lost about 200 servicemen, 12 tanks and 17 drones in Ukraine in past 24 hours - AFU General Staff

Some 223 children killed in Ukraine because of Russia’s armed aggression – PGO

Japanese defense minister: Confronting Russia will deter China

Eight enemy attacks repelled, 22 vehicles and seven UAVs destroyed in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

WHO chief arrives in Ukraine to assess necessary assistance to war victims

Zhovkva, members of United 4 Ukraine discuss supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine, sanctions against Russia

Sean Penn's charity organization donates batch of humanitarian aid to Lviv region - regional administration

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD