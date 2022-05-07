Invaders shell Mykolaiv with missiles, multiple rocket launchers - AFU General Staff

The Russian invaders fired rockets and multiple rocket launchers at civilian infrastructure in Mykolaiv; shelling of settlements in Kharkiv region continues, the AFU General Staff reported.

"In Pivdenno-Buzke direction, the enemy was striking at our troops' positions with artillery. They fired rockets and multiple rocket launchers at civilian infrastructure in Mykolaiv. In Ivano-Kepin, defense units destroyed an ammunition depot and up to 20 pieces of military equipment of the enemy," reads a morning report posted on the Facebook page of the General Staff.

It is also reported that in Kherson, which is temporarily occupied by the enemy, the invaders are taking a number of measures to ensure the activities of the Russian occupation troops and to maintain the Russian occupation regime. The number of checkpoints and mobile patrols has been increased.

The enemy has not been active in Poliske direction. During an inspection of the combat readiness of units performing tasks to cover the section of the border with Ukraine, it cannot be ruled out that these units may be secretly rotated.

The enemy made no active operations in Siverske direction. Engineering and fortification of positions and strips in the border areas of Kursk region continues.

In Slobozhanske direction the enemy continues artillery shelling of populated areas near the city of Kharkiv. In Izium direction the enemy conducts aerial reconnaissance with the use of UAVs in order to clarify the positions of our troops.

In the area of Tsirkuny and Russkie Tishki settlements, the invaders carried out the undermining of three automobile bridges in order to slow down the counterattack actions of the Defense Forces units.

In Donetsk and Tavrycheske directions, the enemy continues to fire artillery along the line of contact and uses operational and tactical aviation to launch missile and bomb strikes on our troops' positions.

In Mariupol, the occupiers continue to blockade units of the Defense Forces near Azovstal. The enemy performed storming actions in order to take control of the territory of the plant.

During the previous day, the air defense units of the Air Force and Ground Forces defeated 14 Orlan UAVs.

In the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the defenders of Ukraine in the past 24 hours repelled eight enemy attacks, destroyed three tanks, eight artillery systems, seven units of armoured combat vehicles, one vehicle and three units of special engineering equipment of the enemy.