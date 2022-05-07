Fifty women, children, elderly rescued from Azovstal today, evacuation will continue on Saturday – Vereschuk

Fifty women, children and the elderly have been rescued from Azovstal today, but it was not possible to pick up Mariupol residents on the way back near Port City because of the enemy's violation of the ceasefire, the evacuation will continue tomorrow, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for the Reintegration of the Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereschuk.

"Today we were evacuating civilians from Azovstal. On the way back we were supposed to pick up people at Port City. Unfortunately, we didn't make it in time. Because the whole day the convoy was forced to stand at Azovstal. Fighting and other provocations took place there. The enemy constantly violated the ceasefire. Therefore, the evacuation was very slow. However, today we managed to get 50 women, children and elderly people out of Azovstal," Vereschuk wrote on her Telegram channel.

She also reported that tomorrow morning the evacuation operation would continue, Mariupol residents are asked to gather at 17:00 near Port City.

"If everything goes according to plan, at 17:00 there will be buses at Port City that will take people to Bezimenne. People from Port City will join our column from Azovstal, which will go to Zaporizhia the next day. I sincerely apologize to the people of Mariupol who waited in vain for the evacuation buses today. Tomorrow we should be able to make it. We gather near Port City at 17:00 ," stressed the Minister.