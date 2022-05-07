Facts

11:45 07.05.2022

Fifty women, children, elderly rescued from Azovstal today, evacuation will continue on Saturday – Vereschuk

2 min read
Fifty women, children, elderly rescued from Azovstal today, evacuation will continue on Saturday – Vereschuk

Fifty women, children and the elderly have been rescued from Azovstal today, but it was not possible to pick up Mariupol residents on the way back near Port City because of the enemy's violation of the ceasefire, the evacuation will continue tomorrow, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for the Reintegration of the Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereschuk.

"Today we were evacuating civilians from Azovstal. On the way back we were supposed to pick up people at Port City. Unfortunately, we didn't make it in time. Because the whole day the convoy was forced to stand at Azovstal. Fighting and other provocations took place there. The enemy constantly violated the ceasefire. Therefore, the evacuation was very slow. However, today we managed to get 50 women, children and elderly people out of Azovstal," Vereschuk wrote on her Telegram channel.

She also reported that tomorrow morning the evacuation operation would continue, Mariupol residents are asked to gather at 17:00 near Port City.

"If everything goes according to plan, at 17:00 there will be buses at Port City that will take people to Bezimenne. People from Port City will join our column from Azovstal, which will go to Zaporizhia the next day. I sincerely apologize to the people of Mariupol who waited in vain for the evacuation buses today. Tomorrow we should be able to make it. We gather near Port City at 17:00 ," stressed the Minister.

Tags: #azovstal
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:36 07.05.2022
Influential mediators involved to free military personnel from Azovstal – Zelensky

Influential mediators involved to free military personnel from Azovstal – Zelensky

15:19 06.05.2022
Russian troops fire evacuation vehicle on territory of Azovstal

Russian troops fire evacuation vehicle on territory of Azovstal

17:57 05.05.2022
Fighting on territory of Azovstal in Mariupol continues, invaders still remain at plant - Azov regiment's dpty commander

Fighting on territory of Azovstal in Mariupol continues, invaders still remain at plant - Azov regiment's dpty commander

20:20 04.05.2022
Arakhamia: There is communication with Ukrainian units in Mariupol, Russian troops enter territory of Azovstal

Arakhamia: There is communication with Ukrainian units in Mariupol, Russian troops enter territory of Azovstal

16:16 04.05.2022
There are heavy battles for Azovstal in Mariupol, Ukrainian servicemen is fired from artillery, tanks, aircraft, ships; no communication with them – mayor

There are heavy battles for Azovstal in Mariupol, Ukrainian servicemen is fired from artillery, tanks, aircraft, ships; no communication with them – mayor

17:54 03.05.2022
Mariupol residents evacuated from Azovstal arrive in Zaporizhia, 156 people saved – city council

Mariupol residents evacuated from Azovstal arrive in Zaporizhia, 156 people saved – city council

16:47 03.05.2022
Enemy currently conducting powerful assault on the territory of Azovstal, we call for immediate measures to evacuate civilians – Azov regiment

Enemy currently conducting powerful assault on the territory of Azovstal, we call for immediate measures to evacuate civilians – Azov regiment

19:40 29.04.2022
Over 600 wounded at Azovstal – mayor

Over 600 wounded at Azovstal – mayor

14:44 25.04.2022
Ukraine ready to do everything to open humanitarian corridor from territory of Azovstal in Mariupol – Vereschuk

Ukraine ready to do everything to open humanitarian corridor from territory of Azovstal in Mariupol – Vereschuk

16:17 21.04.2022
Ukrainian MFA: Urgent humanitarian corridor needed to withdraw people from Azovstal plant

Ukrainian MFA: Urgent humanitarian corridor needed to withdraw people from Azovstal plant

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky indicates the need to eliminate queues at gas stations – meeting of President’s Office with Cabinet

Another Russian ship destroyed off Snake Island coast

Russia has lost about 200 servicemen, 12 tanks and 17 drones in Ukraine in past 24 hours - AFU General Staff

WHO chief arrives in Ukraine to assess necessary assistance to war victims

Biden announces another $150 mln military aid package for Ukraine

LATEST

Air defense shoots down Russian missile over Poltava region

Zelensky indicates the need to eliminate queues at gas stations – meeting of President’s Office with Cabinet

Another Russian ship destroyed off Snake Island coast

Russia strikes Odesa region with four cruise missiles using strategic aviation, no casualties reported

Russia has lost about 200 servicemen, 12 tanks and 17 drones in Ukraine in past 24 hours - AFU General Staff

Some 223 children killed in Ukraine because of Russia’s armed aggression – PGO

Invaders shell Mykolaiv with missiles, multiple rocket launchers - AFU General Staff

Japanese defense minister: Confronting Russia will deter China

Eight enemy attacks repelled, 22 vehicles and seven UAVs destroyed in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

WHO chief arrives in Ukraine to assess necessary assistance to war victims

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD