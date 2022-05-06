Russia does not believe in prosecution for war crimes – Zelensky at CHATHAM HOUSE

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thinks that the Russian leadership does not believe in the possibility of being held accountable for war crimes committed in Ukraine.

According to him, Russia is showing extreme cruelty and disregard for all international conventions, the entire system of international law and human rights, as well as for the inviolability of borders and the integrity of states in Europe.

"Why Russia is doing all that? Because they believe that the responsibility can be postponed for decades. They do not believe that the international community is able to hold accountable for war crimes those who hide behind the power of nuclear states," Zelensky said, speaking via video link at the CHATHAM HOUSE analytical center.

More news: https://t.me/interfaxuk_eng