Russian troops fire evacuation vehicle on territory of Azovstal

During the ceasefire, Russian troops fired from an anti-tank system on an evacuation vehicle that was moving through the territory of Azovstal plant, Azov regiment said.

"This car was moving towards civilians in order to evacuate them from the territory of the plant. As a result of the shelling, one soldier was killed and six wounded," the regiment said on the Telegram channel.

Azov said the Russian side continues to violate all agreements and does not comply with security guarantees during the evacuation of the civilian population.