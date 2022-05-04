Facts

20:22 04.05.2022

UK adds some Russian technological, defense enterprises to sanctions lists

1 min read
UK adds some Russian technological, defense enterprises to sanctions lists

Some Russian technological and defense enterprises and analytical centers were added to the British sanctions lists on Wednesday.

In particular, the sanctions affected the Vector Research Institute, the Molecular Electronics Research Institute, Izhmash Unmanned Systems, KAMAZ, the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT), Mashpriborintorg - Volna, the Dalzavod Ship Repair Center, Radioavionica, the Dollezhal Research and Development Institute of Power Engineering, Integral SPb, the Cheboksary Electric Apparatus Plant, Baikal Electronics, JSC Avangard, and the analytical center Katekhon.

Some 63 individuals and legal entities have been added to the list.

The sanctions envisage the freezing of the assets of the legal entities and individuals on the territory of the United Kingdom.

Tags: #defense #sanctions #uk #technology
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:56 04.05.2022
USA is open to new sanctions against Russia – Biden

USA is open to new sanctions against Russia – Biden

19:14 04.05.2022
USA is open to new sanctions against Russia – Biden

USA is open to new sanctions against Russia – Biden

16:59 04.05.2022
UK hands over another batch of mobile power generators to Ukraine

UK hands over another batch of mobile power generators to Ukraine

16:56 03.05.2022
UK donates 13 armoured vehicles to Ukraine to evacuate civilians from besieged areas

UK donates 13 armoured vehicles to Ukraine to evacuate civilians from besieged areas

16:18 03.05.2022
UK along with Ukraine approaching era where peace reigns – Zelensky in Rada

UK along with Ukraine approaching era where peace reigns – Zelensky in Rada

12:38 26.04.2022
Poland imposes sanctions against Gazprom, Novatek

Poland imposes sanctions against Gazprom, Novatek

11:44 26.04.2022
UK to supply 22 more ambulances to Ukraine, finance training of Ukrainian doctors

UK to supply 22 more ambulances to Ukraine, finance training of Ukrainian doctors

10:24 26.04.2022
London intends to supply Ukraine with long-range artillery and anti-ship missiles

London intends to supply Ukraine with long-range artillery and anti-ship missiles

09:25 26.04.2022
UK cancels duties on goods from Ukraine – press release

UK cancels duties on goods from Ukraine – press release

17:10 25.04.2022
Arakhamia intends to appeal to EU, USA to impose sanctions against Georgian oligarch Ivanishvili

Arakhamia intends to appeal to EU, USA to impose sanctions against Georgian oligarch Ivanishvili

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russian troops fire at Dnipro center – mayor

Arakhamia: There is communication with Ukrainian units in Mariupol, Russian troops enter territory of Azovstal

EU countries that oppose embargo on Russian oil to be considered complicit in Russia's crimes in Ukraine – Kuleba

There are heavy battles for Azovstal in Mariupol, Ukrainian servicemen is fired from artillery, tanks, aircraft, ships; no communication with them – mayor

As result of enemy's missile attack in Zakarpattia, infrastructure facility on fire, gas transmission pipeline, buildings damaged

LATEST

Russian troops fire at Dnipro center – mayor

Arakhamia: There is communication with Ukrainian units in Mariupol, Russian troops enter territory of Azovstal

Yermak urges Israel to side with Ukraine

EU countries that oppose embargo on Russian oil to be considered complicit in Russia's crimes in Ukraine – Kuleba

Volunteers donate over 5,000 units of medical equipment to Ukrainian hospitals over two months of war - Health Ministry

Zelensky, Rutte discuss ways to bring war criminals to justice

Russian troops shell two villages in Dnipropetrovsk region using Hailstones, no casualties

SBI initiates nationalization of 191 Russian railcars in Zhytomyr region

Bulgarian Parliament approves decision on repair of Ukrainian military equipment

Priority for compensation for damaged/destroyed housing to be given to large families, military – Shuliak

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD