UK adds some Russian technological, defense enterprises to sanctions lists

Some Russian technological and defense enterprises and analytical centers were added to the British sanctions lists on Wednesday.

In particular, the sanctions affected the Vector Research Institute, the Molecular Electronics Research Institute, Izhmash Unmanned Systems, KAMAZ, the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT), Mashpriborintorg - Volna, the Dalzavod Ship Repair Center, Radioavionica, the Dollezhal Research and Development Institute of Power Engineering, Integral SPb, the Cheboksary Electric Apparatus Plant, Baikal Electronics, JSC Avangard, and the analytical center Katekhon.

Some 63 individuals and legal entities have been added to the list.

The sanctions envisage the freezing of the assets of the legal entities and individuals on the territory of the United Kingdom.