Bulgarian Parliament approves decision on repair of Ukrainian military equipment

The Bulgarian Parliament approved the decision to repair Ukrainian military equipment at Bulgarian enterprises, the BGNES news agency said.

"Parliament gives a mandate to the Council of Ministers to discuss and implement measures related to the war in Ukraine, including the repair of military equipment for Ukraine," BGNES said on its website on Wednesday.

Some 200 MPs voted in favor, while 16 voted against and one abstained.

The package includes measures to overcome the consequences of economic sanctions, humanitarian, financial and military assistance to Ukraine, continued support for Ukraine's accession to the EU, assistance to Ukrainian refugees, enabling the import of Ukrainian grain to Varna, as well as strengthening energy cooperation, repairing Ukrainian military equipment, continuing the supply of humanitarian aid.