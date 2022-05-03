Facts

16:21 03.05.2022

Zelensky: Rada's agenda includes wise rationalism, healthy nationalism


President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called on the Verkhovna Rada to observe the principles of wise rationalism and healthy nationalism in its work.

Speaking in parliament on Tuesday, he said that in recent days he has addressed the parliaments of many countries. "But I did not contact you. This is not neglect, but rather a great trust. You are here. You know perfectly well what is happening in our country and what to do. I believe that this has not changed in almost ten weeks. I will be happy if the following becomes obvious and indisputable for you," he said.

"You are MPs of the greatest power of our time. MPs of Ukraine. Key words are people and Ukraine. The agenda of the Verkhovna Rada is obvious. The key word is order. I think that there is no time for spam, quarrels and PR, everyone already knows you. Wise rationalism and healthy nationalism are important," the president said.

He called the parliament "part of the great Ukrainian army." "Your front is a legislative field where you must work for our people, our state, our victory. Like our army and the whole country. 24/7. Without days off, unnecessary emotions, empty slogans and separation," Zelensky said.

"Today we have one party – Ukraine; one faction – Ukraine. We have one mono-majority-Ukraine – the only, strong, independent. Everything that does not help it or God forbid is worse: harms, weakens or splits should be not in the minority. This should be left in the past," the president said.

According to him, "now the absence of a deputy justifies only two things: his work abroad or in the regions for the sake of the interests of Ukraine; or, his death for the sake of the interests of Ukraine. The other is of no interest to Ukraine. It does not need another. The other is following the Russian warship."

"Do not waste time on unnecessary laws, there are important priorities for the government," the president said. "Laws must be timely like Lend-Lease. Accurate as Bayraktar and Stugna. Benefit like Neptune. Glory as our army. And go down in history. Like the people of Ukraine!" Zelensky said.

Tags: #rada #zelensky
