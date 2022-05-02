Russian invaders launch missile attack on Odesa, there are casualties

On Monday, Russian invaders launched a missile attack on Odesa, as a result of which there are killed and wounded, Head of Odesa regional military administration Maksym Marchenko has said.

"The enemy launched a missile attack on one of the infrastructure facilities in Odess\a. Unfortunately, there are killed and wounded," Marchenko said in Telegram.

He said Ukraine "will not leave it like that." "Each time these bastards act like ordinary terrorists, and we have only one conversation with terrorists. We will destroy them until not a single living occupier remains on Ukrainian soil," Marchenko said.

In turn, spokesperson of Odesa regional military administration Serhiy Bratchuk said that a religious building also came under fire.

"Odesa. Another missile strike. An infrastructure facility, a religious building. Details are being specified," Bratchuk said.