17:04 02.05.2022

Some 219 children killed, 405 wounded due to Russian armed aggression – PGO

As of Monday, the number of children killed as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation has not changed - 219, the number of wounded has increased - 405, according to the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine (PGO).

"More than 624 children suffered in Ukraine as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation. As of the morning of May 2, 2022, the official number of child victims had not changed - 219. The number of injured increased - more than 405. The most affected children were in Donetsk region - 139, Kyiv region - 115, Kharkiv region - 95, Chernihiv region - 68, Kherson region - 45, Mykolaiv region - 43, Luhansk region - 37, Zaporizhia region - 27, Sumy region - 17, Kyiv city - 16, Zhytomyr – 15," a message published on the Telegram channel reads.

