Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:53 23.08.2025

Lavrov says Putin-Zelenskyy meeting not planned – media

1 min read

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov says there are no plans for a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy, despite White House statements. Lavrov made the statement in an interview with NBC News' "Meet the Press" program on Friday.

"So, the bottom line is that there is no meeting planned. President Putin has made it clear that he is ready for a meeting, provided that this meeting actually has an agenda, a presidential agenda. So that's a big 'if,'" Lavrov said on NBC News.

When the host tried to ask again whether Putin really did not intend to meet, Lavrov responded by saying that she was “not listening” to him and “does not understand what he is saying,” repeating Kremlin narratives about Ukraine’s refusal to discuss NATO membership, territorial issues, and the repeal of “legislation that bans the Russian language.”

Tags: #putin #zelenskyy #meeting #lavrov

MORE ABOUT

15:13 23.08.2025
Zelenskyy speaks with South African President about support to end Russian war in Ukraine

Zelenskyy speaks with South African President about support to end Russian war in Ukraine

14:46 23.08.2025
Zelenskyy appoints Kolosov as head of Pokrovsk district state administration

Zelenskyy appoints Kolosov as head of Pokrovsk district state administration

12:56 23.08.2025
Zelenskyy ready to discuss territorial issues with Putin – media

Zelenskyy ready to discuss territorial issues with Putin – media

12:02 23.08.2025
Zelenskyy on Flag Day: We won’t give our land to invader

Zelenskyy on Flag Day: We won’t give our land to invader

19:02 22.08.2025
Trump: I would not like to be at meeting between Zelenskyy, Putin

Trump: I would not like to be at meeting between Zelenskyy, Putin

16:32 22.08.2025
Zelenskyy on Lavrov's statements: I don't understand what security guarantees aggressor needs

Zelenskyy on Lavrov's statements: I don't understand what security guarantees aggressor needs

16:11 22.08.2025
Zelenskyy, Rutte discuss steps to bring war end closer, involvement of countries in PURL

Zelenskyy, Rutte discuss steps to bring war end closer, involvement of countries in PURL

15:43 22.08.2025
Lavrov: Putin-Zelenskyy meeting to take place if agenda ready

Lavrov: Putin-Zelenskyy meeting to take place if agenda ready

12:17 22.08.2025
Zelenskyy: Army is most reliable security, but strong guarantees needed from all who want peace

Zelenskyy: Army is most reliable security, but strong guarantees needed from all who want peace

19:40 21.08.2025
Putin narrows his claims to Ukrainian territories, focusing on Donbas – media

Putin narrows his claims to Ukrainian territories, focusing on Donbas – media

HOT NEWS

Invaders lose 840 servicemen in past 24 hours – General Staff

Necessary to introduce administrative liability for use of vehicles with loud exhaust systems – National Police chief

Ukraine receives EUR 4.05 bln under ERA Loans, Ukraine Facility – Svyrydenko

Zelenskyy, Rutte discuss steps to bring war end closer, involvement of countries in PURL

Russia wants to give ultimatums, delay war end – Zelenskyy

LATEST

EU transfers EUR10.1 bln revenue from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine over six months – media

More than 7,000 residents with limited mobility in Donetsk region already evacuated – regional administration

Invaders lose 840 servicemen in past 24 hours – General Staff

Three invaders, their equipment destroyed in occupied Kalynove, Alchevsk district – GUR

Ukrainian MiG-29 pilot dies at night - Air Force

Digital solutions will allow scaling veterans' policy in case of increase in number of veterans after end of war - Kalmykova

Govt to amend program for compensating part of housing rent for veterans - Kalmykova

Parliament to consider bill on legalization of cryptocurrencies at opening of next session - Hetmantsev

US may provide Ukraine with air intelligence support as part of security guarantees – media

Zaporizhia NPP occupied by Russia remains on one power line for more than three months

AD
AD