Lavrov says Putin-Zelenskyy meeting not planned – media

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov says there are no plans for a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy, despite White House statements. Lavrov made the statement in an interview with NBC News' "Meet the Press" program on Friday.

"So, the bottom line is that there is no meeting planned. President Putin has made it clear that he is ready for a meeting, provided that this meeting actually has an agenda, a presidential agenda. So that's a big 'if,'" Lavrov said on NBC News.

When the host tried to ask again whether Putin really did not intend to meet, Lavrov responded by saying that she was “not listening” to him and “does not understand what he is saying,” repeating Kremlin narratives about Ukraine’s refusal to discuss NATO membership, territorial issues, and the repeal of “legislation that bans the Russian language.”