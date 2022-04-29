War in Ukraine kills at least 2,899 civilians, 3,235 wounded – UN

Civilian casualties from February 24, when Russia started the war against Ukraine, to 00:00 on April 28 amounted to 6,134 civilians (6,009 in the report a day earlier), including 2,899 dead (2,829), the Office of the High Commissioner United Nations Human Rights Organization (OHCHR) said on Friday.

"OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration," the UN said in the document.

According to him, this concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), and Popasna (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties. These figures are being further corroborated and are not included in the above statistics.

"Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes," the UN said.

According to confirmed UN data, some 970 men, some 646 women, 76 boys and 64 girls killed, while the gender of 70 children and 1,073 adults has not yet been determined.

Among the 3,235 injured were 76 boys and 67 girls, as well as 166 children whose gender has not yet been determined.

Compared to Thursday's report, five more children killed and six were wounded.

OHCHR said that in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as of midnight on April 29, there were 1,317 (1,266) killed and 1,182 (1,172) injured in government-controlled territory, and 94 (88) killed and 370 (357) wounded in territory controlled by self-proclaimed "republics."

In other regions of Ukraine under government control (in Kyiv, as well as in Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia, Kyiv, Sumy, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions), the UN recorded 1,488 (1,475) killed and 1,683 (1,651) wounded.

The daily summary traditionally states that the increase in the figures from the previous summary should not be attributed only to the cases on April 28, since during this period the office verified a number of cases from previous days.