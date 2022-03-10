Facts

20:09 10.03.2022

War in Ukraine kills at least 549 civilians, 957 injured - UN

Losses among civilians from February 24, 2022, when Russia started the war against Ukraine, to 24:00 on March 9, 2022, amounted to 1,506 civilians (in the report a day earlier - 1,424), including 549 dead (516), the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) reports.

"OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, especially in government-controlled territory and especially in recent days, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, the towns of Volnovakha, Mariupol, Izium where there are allegations of hundreds of civilian casualties. These figures are being further corroborated and are not included in the above statistics," the report reads.

"Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multi-launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes," it says.

"A total of 549 killed (101 men, 67 women, 6 girls, and 9 boys, as well as 26 children and 340 adults whose sex is yet unknown)," it reads.

"A total of 957 injured (81 men, 64 women, 14 girls, and 4 boys, as well as 34 children and 760 adults whose sex is yet unknown)," it says.

"The geographical breakup is a follows: in Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 608 casualties (123 killed and 485 injured), on government-controlled territory: 469 casualties (99 killed and 370 injured), on territory controlled by the self-proclaimed ‘republics’: 139 casualties (24 killed and 115 injured), in other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhia, and Zhytomyr regions), which were under government control when casualties occurred: 898 casualties (426 killed and 472 injured)," according to the document.

