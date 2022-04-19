War in Ukraine kills at least 2,104 civilians, 2,862 wounded – UN

Civilian casualties from February 24, when Russia started the war against Ukraine, to 00:00 on April 18 amounted to 4,966 civilians (4,890 in the report a day earlier), including 2,104 killed (2,072), the Office of the High Commissioner UN Human Rights said on Tuesday.

"OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration," the UN said.

According to him, this concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), Popasna (Luhansk region), and Borodianka (Kyiv region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties. These figures are being further corroborated and are not included in the above statistics.

"Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes," the UN said.

According to confirmed UN data, some 556 men, some 333 women, 60 boys and 39 girls killed, while the gender of 71 children and 1045 adults has not yet been determined.

Among the 2,862 wounded were 59 girls and 63 boys, as well as 155 children whose gender has not yet been determined.

Compared with the previous day, according to the UN, one child killed and five more were wounded.

OHCHR said that in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as of midnight on April 19, there were 660 (653) killed and 1,070 (1,059) wounded in government-controlled territory, and 79 (79) killed and 320 (312) injured in territory controlled by self-proclaimed "republics."

In other regions of Ukraine under government control (in Kyiv, as well as in Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia, Kyiv, Sumy, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions), the UN recorded 1,365 (1,340) killed and 1,472 (1,447) wounded.

According to the Prosecutor's Office General of Ukraine, as of 08:00 am on April 19, some 205 (205) children were killed, some 367 (362) were wounded.

The summary traditionally states that the increase in indicators in it to the previous report should not be attributed only to cases that occurred on April 18, since during the day OHCHR also verified a number of cases that occurred in previous days.