In Sumy region, Russian helicopter fires with unguided missiles at Ukrainian territory
In Sumy region on Friday afternoon, a Russian helicopter fired at Ukrainian territory with unguided missiles, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said.
"Today in the afternoon, at the site of Yunakivka border service department of Sumy region, a Russian military helicopter shelled Ukrainian territory. The defenders of Ukraine were not injured during the shelling," the service said on its Telegram channel.