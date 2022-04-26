Facts

13:47 26.04.2022

Zelensky signs law on simplifying provision of social services for IDPs - Sokolovska

2 min read
Zelensky signs law on simplifying provision of social services for IDPs - Sokolovska

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law on simplifying the provision of social services in crisis situations and financing such services for internally displaced persons, Deputy Head of the President's Office Yulia Sokolovska said.

"Today, the President of Ukraine signed a law that simplifies the provision of social services in crisis situations and provides for the financing of such services for internally displaced persons at the expense of the state budget, international assistance and other sources. Thus, in the near future, the government and I will present modern mechanisms to support citizens that require care," Sokolovska said at a briefing on Tuesday posted on the Telegram channel of the President's Office.

According to her, a number of UN agencies and government organizations have already joined the social payments to IDPs.

"According to the results of negotiations that I held together with the government, three UN agencies have already joined the state programs of social payments to internally displaced persons or provided assistance to families with children. What does this mean in practice? At the moment, about $300 million will be directed to cash assistance for those in need, and this amount will increase. Similar payments are planned or are already being made in the east of the country by non-governmental Ukrainian and foreign organizations," the Deputy Head of the President's Office said.

According to Sokolovska, UN agencies are currently purchasing medicines, medical products and kits, blankets, generators, equipment, water and food and donating them to Ukrainian hospitals and military administrations.

"Evacuation assistance is also provided, including for people with disabilities or people in need of care. Together with the World Health Organization, rehabilitation centers are being created for people who have received injuries, burns or lost limbs, and a network of providing psychological assistance is being developed," she said.

Tags: #law #social_services
