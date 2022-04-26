Russian invaders seize premises of Kherson City Council , remove Ukrainian flag, but we will never accept any tricolors and Soviet flags - Regional Military Administration head

Russian invaders seized the premises of Kherson City Council on Monday evening, April 25, and removed the Ukrainian flag; the situation was expected; we will never accept any tricolors or Soviet flags, said Hennadiy Lahuta, head of Kherson Regional Military Administration.

"During the two months of the occupation, the city council remained one of the local authorities, working under the yellow and blue flag. I express my great gratitude to the employees of the institution and to Mayor Ihor Kolykhaev. Unfortunately, the situation with the seizure of the mayor's office is expected, because the Ruscists are following the same script and such actions have become customary for them. But we will never accept any tricolors or Soviet flags, because Ukraine is in our heart," Lahuta wrote on his Telegram channel.

He stressed that no matter what, Kherson and Kherson region are Ukraine.

In turn, mayor of Kherson Ihor Kolykhaev wrote on Facebook that armed men entered the building of Kherson City Council, took the keys and replaced the guards with their own.

"Tonight armed people entered the building of Kherson City Council, took the keys, replaced our guards with their own. I left at 19:45 - the Ukrainian flag was still over the City Hall. Details later. I'm with you," he reported.