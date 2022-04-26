Facts

09:57 26.04.2022

British intelligence reports heavy fighting near Izium, preparations for defending Zaporizhia

Russian occupiers are likely trying to encircle heavily fortified Ukrainian positions in eastern Ukraine, according to a British military intelligence report posted on the British Defense Ministry’s Twitter feed Tuesday morning.

"The city of Kreminna has reportedly fallen and heavy fighting is reported south of Izium, as Russian forces attempt to advance towards the cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk from the north and east. Ukrainian forces have been preparing defenses in Zaporizhia in preparation for a potential Russian attack from the south," the message reads.

Tags: #zaporizhia #intelligence
