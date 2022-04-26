As result of armed aggression of Russia in Ukraine, 217 children killed, 391 injured - PGO

As a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, 217 children were killed, 391 children were injured, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office reports.

"More than 608 children suffered in Ukraine as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to official data, 217 children were killed and more than 391 were injured. Children suffered the most in Donetsk region - 127, Kyiv region - 114, Kharkiv region - 93, Chernihiv region - 66, Kherson region - 44, Mykolaiv region - 43, Luhansk region - 37, Zaporizhia region - 27, Sumy region - 17, in Kyiv - 16, Zhytomyr region - 15," the message published on the telegram channel on Tuesday says.

It is noted that these figures are not final, since work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

On April 25, as a result of the shelling of residential buildings by Russian invaders in the city of Lyman, Donetsk region, two children, aged nine and 13, died from the injuries.

As a result of daily bombardments and shelling of Ukrainian cities and villages, 1,508 educational institutions were damaged by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. At the same time, 102 of them were completely destroyed.