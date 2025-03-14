Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

19:42 14.03.2025

Rubio: What concessions Russia and Ukraine will make remains to be seen

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasizes that both Russia and Ukraine will have to make concessions in the process of peace negotiations.

Responding to a question about the G7 statement on support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, Rubio said that is "not a change in public policy."

"I have never heard president Trump say Russia has a right to take all of Ukraine and do whatever they want there. So this is not inconsistent with that statement. This is separate from the problem we face today. There is a war going on that has no military solution to it," he said at a briefing on the sidelines of the G7 ministerial meeting in Canada.

"Neither Russia nor Ukraine can achieve its maximalist military aims. The only way to end this war is through a process of negotiations," the secretary of state said.

"Negotiations – be it in business, in commerce, or in geopolitics – involve both sides giving something, both sides making concessions... What those concessions are remains to be seen. That’ll have to be part of the negotiation, but it’s not going to be, it’s not going to be helpful to enter into those negotiations making blanket statements that may give an excuse for one side or the other not to participate in it," Rubio said.

According to him, we still need to reach the stage where these things will be discussed.

Tags: #rubio #usa

