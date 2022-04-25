Arakhamia intends to appeal to EU, USA to impose sanctions against Georgian oligarch Ivanishvili

Head of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia intends to appeal to the leadership of the European Union and the United States with a request to impose sanctions against Georgian businessman Bidzina Ivanishvili.

"I will appeal to the leadership of the European Union and the United States to consider imposing sanctions against Ivanishvili and his assets in the West. Nobody escapes responsibility. Neither the occupiers, nor those who help them," Arakhamia said on Telegram on Monday.

The MP emphasized that this oligarch is closely connected with the Russian political elite, as evidenced by the recently released "Ivanishvili's tapes."

"Today Ivanishvili has turned into a Georgian Yanukovych. He and his people are pursuing a policy towards Ukraine that is not supported by the Georgian people. They want to quarrel Georgians and Ukrainians for a decade ahead," Arakhamia said.

According to him, "the whole policy of the Georgian authorities is to follow instructions from the Kremlin," which is the reason for the rhetoric of the Georgian authorities "about non-recognition of Russia's war crimes against Ukraine and an attempt to help the Russian Federation bypass sanctions."