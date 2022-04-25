Facts

16:21 25.04.2022

Five people killed, 18 wounded after shelling of Zhmerynka, Koziatyn – prosecutor's office

1 min read
As a result of the rocket fire inflicted by Russian invaders on Monday morning on the cities of Zhmerynka and Koziatyn (Vinnytsia region), five people were killed and 18 more were wounded, the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office press service said.

"On the morning of April 25, the Russian occupation forces fired missiles at transport infrastructure facilities near the towns of Zhmerynka and Koziatyn, Vinnytsia region. Criminal proceedings were initiated by investigators of the SBU in Vinnytsia region on this fact (part 3 of article 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, deliberate actions committed with the purpose of changing the borders of the territory or the state border of Ukraine, which led to the death of people and other grave consequences).

It clarifies that investigators, prosecutors and other departmental services are currently working at the scene.

"As a result of enemy shelling, five people were previously killed and 18 wounded. The information is being specified," law enforcement officers said.

