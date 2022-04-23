Facts

11:31 23.04.2022

Talks on security guarantees for Ukraine with partner states to be completed within week - Podoliak

1 min read
Talks on security guarantees for Ukraine with partner states to be completed within week - Podoliak

Negotiations on security guarantees for Ukraine with partner countries will be completed within a week, adviser to the head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak said.

"As for the potential countries guaranteeing Ukraine's security: at the level of political advisers, consultations are underway with the countries that have said that they agree to discuss the guarantees that they can take on. Of course, there will be different package guarantees. For us, arms supplies, closure of the skies, military consultations and funds for the rapid purchase of additional weapons are important. I think that these issues can be completed within a week maximum," Podoliak said on the air of the national telethon on Friday.

As reported, advisers to the leaders of seven countries, including the United States, Great Britain, Turkey, Poland, Germany, France and Israel, have already expressed their readiness to discuss a list of security guarantees for Ukraine.

Later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy and Turkey also demonstrate their readiness to become guarantors of Ukraine's security, but there is still no final answer from anyone.

