Facts

11:24 23.04.2022

Ukraine for Russia is just beginning, they want to capture other countries - Zelensky

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is only the beginning, Russia will not stop in its desire to seize other countries.

"The Russian invasion of Ukraine was envisaged only as a start. And then they want to take over other countries. Naturally, we will defend ourselves for as long as necessary to break this ambition of the Russian Federation," Zelensky said in a video message on Friday evening.

According to the head of state, all peoples who believe in the victory of life over death should fight together with Ukraine.

"They must help us, because we, it was we who became the first on this path. And who is next? If the one who could be next wants to remain neutral today so as not to lose something, then this is the riskiest bet, because you will lose everything," he said.

#zelensky
