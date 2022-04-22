Staff rotation at Chornobyl NPP regular – IAEA

Staff rotation at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) was now "taking place regularly and according to plan," the International Nuclear Energy Agency (IAEA) has reported with reference to the nuclear regulator of Ukraine.

"It is very positive that staff at this important nuclear facility can now carry out their activities in a more normal situation after many weeks of working in very difficult conditions," IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said, whose words are quoted by the agency in daily updates on Ukraine on its website.

He said that the plant's staff has demonstrated admirable courage and resilience in continuing to conduct their vital duties also during the conflict.

"When I visit the site later this month, I will be able to thank them personally," he said.

He said that the development represented major progress for the safe and secure operation of the plant as well.