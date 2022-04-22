Facts

14:09 22.04.2022

Staff rotation at Chornobyl NPP regular – IAEA

1 min read
Staff rotation at Chornobyl NPP regular – IAEA

Staff rotation at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) was now "taking place regularly and according to plan," the International Nuclear Energy Agency (IAEA) has reported with reference to the nuclear regulator of Ukraine.

"It is very positive that staff at this important nuclear facility can now carry out their activities in a more normal situation after many weeks of working in very difficult conditions," IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said, whose words are quoted by the agency in daily updates on Ukraine on its website.

He said that the plant's staff has demonstrated admirable courage and resilience in continuing to conduct their vital duties also during the conflict.

"When I visit the site later this month, I will be able to thank them personally," he said.

He said that the development represented major progress for the safe and secure operation of the plant as well.

Tags: #chornobyl #rotation
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:44 08.04.2022
Russian troops destroy archive of Chornobyl NPP

Russian troops destroy archive of Chornobyl NPP

20:10 05.04.2022
National Guard starts guarding Chornobyl NPP

National Guard starts guarding Chornobyl NPP

20:05 01.04.2022
IAEA head calls return of control over Chornobyl NPP to Ukraine 'step in right direction'

IAEA head calls return of control over Chornobyl NPP to Ukraine 'step in right direction'

19:35 31.03.2022
Russian invaders sign act of intention to leave Chornobyl NPP site - Energoatom

Russian invaders sign act of intention to leave Chornobyl NPP site - Energoatom

14:00 30.03.2022
Withdrawal of Russian troops from Chornobyl, Zaporizhia NPPs should be considered at different levels – IAEA head

Withdrawal of Russian troops from Chornobyl, Zaporizhia NPPs should be considered at different levels – IAEA head

10:38 30.03.2022
We demand that UNSC immediately take measures to demilitarize Exclusion Zone, introduce UN special mission there – Vereschuk

We demand that UNSC immediately take measures to demilitarize Exclusion Zone, introduce UN special mission there – Vereschuk

18:03 27.03.2022
Over 10,000 ha of forest on fire near Chornobyl – ombudsperson

Over 10,000 ha of forest on fire near Chornobyl – ombudsperson

18:44 24.03.2022
Fire area recorded in exclusion zone during Russian occupation exceeds 8,700 ha – Ministry of Natural Resources

Fire area recorded in exclusion zone during Russian occupation exceeds 8,700 ha – Ministry of Natural Resources

11:09 24.03.2022
Fires near Chornobyl cannot be completely extinguished – IAEA

Fires near Chornobyl cannot be completely extinguished – IAEA

13:38 17.03.2022
Ukrenergo continues restoring reliable power supply scheme for Chornobyl NPP

Ukrenergo continues restoring reliable power supply scheme for Chornobyl NPP

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

European Council president discusses Ukrainian humanitarian affairs in phone call with Putin

Zelensky to participants of Venice Biennale 2022: Art can tell world about war that cannot be expressed in words

Turkey ready to organize Russia-Ukraine talks at level of heads of state – Erdoğan

Ukrainian negotiator accuses Tbilisi of helping Russia circumvent sanctions

An-26 plane crashes in Zaporizhia region, one deceased, two injured

LATEST

European Council president discusses Ukrainian humanitarian affairs in phone call with Putin

Zelensky to participants of Venice Biennale 2022: Art can tell world about war that cannot be expressed in words

Russian troops export Ukrainian grain from occupied territories to Crimea - Denisova

Turkey ready to organize Russia-Ukraine talks at level of heads of state – Erdoğan

French, Slovak experts work in Ukraine to help document war crimes – prosecutor general

Ukrainian negotiator accuses Tbilisi of helping Russia circumvent sanctions

Russia to remain under sanctions if there is no peace agreement on Ukraine – German Chancellor

British Embassy to resume its work in Kyiv – Truss

Yellen calls $500 mln US aid to Ukraine ‘only beginning’

Digital Transformation Ministry receive over 100,000 applications for damaged property in Diia

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD