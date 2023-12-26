Facts

19:27 26.12.2023

Zaluzhny comments on proposal for rotations at front every six months

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valeriy Zaluzhny, opposed the legislative approval of the requirements for rotation at the front every six months.

"This norm, as for six months, is very interesting and, of course, I would like it to be. But our people are not at the competition right now, and this is not a show. I repeat, the situation at the front primarily depends on the actions of the enemy. And we cannot predict that it will be five or six months, or three. The situation can be different. People who propose to rotate after six months should understand that the combat kit needs to be increased approximately twice. And what the needed amount will be to replace these people in six months? And if the situation changes and the enemy attacks from unattacked areas, what should we do then?" said the commander-in-chief at a press conference on Tuesday.

Zaluzhny stressed that people should rest and he demands that field commanders do everything "possible and impossible" to carry out rotations in the unit, within the military unit.

"But to legislatively write out that we will move in this way, believe my 30-year service experience, that this is still a deception, which is unrealistic in current realities," the Commander–in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stressed.

