Facts

19:29 21.04.2022

Russia's crimes in Ukraine could potentially be genocide, ICC should give answer to this – Spanish PM

1 min read
Russia's crimes in Ukraine could potentially be genocide, the answer to this should be given by the International Criminal Court (ICC), Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said.

At a briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Thursday, Sánchez said they were extremely touched during its visit to Borodianka this morning, and also had the opportunity to talk with some residents who told them about their experiences during the Russian occupation of the cities. He said they should not give an answer to this question, but the International Criminal Court. Sánchez said this could be a potential genocide in Ukraine.

