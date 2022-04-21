Facts

Biden announces decision, following EU, to ban Russian-affiliated ships from entering US ports

U.S. President Joe Biden said that Russian-affiliated ships would be banned from entering U.S. ports.

"Today, I am announcing the United States will ban Russian-affiliated ships from entering our ports, as they did in Europe," Biden said.

"That means no ship that sails under the Russian flag or is owned or operated out of Russian interests or will be able to dock or access our shores," he said.

Earlier, similar measures were reportedly taken by the EU countries. At the same time, they provided a list of exceptions: the European decision, in particular, did not apply to the supply of agricultural products and energy resources.

