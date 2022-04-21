Denmark to lead restoration of Mykolaiv – PM

Denmark has agreed to lead the process of long-term restoration of Mykolaiv, Danish Prime Minister Matte Frederiksen has said.

At a briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Thursday, Frederiksen said Denmark would also like to invest in the long-term recovery of Ukraine. When President Zelensky addressed the Danish parliament, he asked Denmark to lead the recovery of Mykolaiv. Frederiksen said Denmark leaderships approved that request and they look forward to this cooperation with Ukraine and other international partners.