Germany to transfer armored vehicles to Slovenia, then Slovenia to supply T-72 tanks to Ukraine

Slovenia will give Ukraine Soviet T-72 tanks, in return Germany will supply Slovenia with Marder infantry fighting vehicles and Fuchs armored personnel carriers, the DPA German news agency said.

According to the agency, Ukraine uses T-72 tanks, and there is no need to train the Ukrainian military to use them. The tanks will be supplied from the stocks of Slovenia, as compensation, Germany will provide Slovenia with vehicles of its own manufacture.

The agency, citing sources in government circles, said that Slovenia has asked for more modern vehicles, Leopard 2 tanks and Puma infantry fighting vehicles, as well as Boxer armored personnel carriers, as compensation.

Earlier, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht confirmed the exchange on Ntv television channel, but did not give details.