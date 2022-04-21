War can be ended by direct negotiations between Presidents of Ukraine, Russia, negotiation position being worked on – Podoliak

Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine can be ended by direct negotiations between Presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin, and the position of the Ukrainian side at these negotiations should be strong, thought-out and legally verified, advisor to the head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak has said.

"This is what a team of lawyers, consultants and a negotiating team from the Ukrainian side is working on today. Accordingly, we hope that the position of President Zelensky will be extremely strong during these negotiations," Podoliak said on the air of the TV telethon, according to the press service of the head of state.

He expressed conviction that the Ukrainian president would be able to convey to the Russian side the positions which are fundamental for Ukraine during the talks.

At the same time, Podoliak noted that we have to wait for the situation in eastern Ukraine to develop and assess how serious the offensive fervor demonstrated by the Russian side will be.

"They have enough resources, they have enough missiles, they unfortunately continue bombing our cities. They still have manpower and equipment that they don't mind destroying in our fields. So let's wait for some time, and then we will already be able to judge the positions of the parties, first of all the president of Ukraine, at the upcoming bilateral meetings," Podoliak suggested.

In his opinion, in the next week or a week and a half it will be clear how events will develop.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine have no other way but to win tactical victories in the east of the country today. It is fundamentally important that we remain free, not live in a camp," he stressed and added that, unfortunately, the Ukrainian military is paying a high price for this - giving their lives.