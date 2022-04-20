Russia carrying out engineering arrangement of positions, observation posts opposite Chernihiv, Sumy regions – service

Russia is carrying out engineering arrangement of positions and observation posts opposite Chernihiv and Sumy regions, Spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko has said.

"We are recording armed provocations carried out by Russia on the Ukrainian-Russian section of the border with a consistent accusation of this precisely on the Ukrainian side. In addition, we observe that on the other side of the border, in certain directions opposite Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is carrying out engineering arrangement of positions and observation posts. Individual movements of military equipment were also noted in the Russian border area," Demchenko said at a briefing at the Ukraine media center in Kyiv on Wednesday.

The spokesperson said that as part of the resumption of control over the state border within Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy regions, from where the defenders of Ukraine expelled the occupiers, the border guards went to all areas. At the same time, he said that at the moment, reconnaissance activities in the border area, engineering arrangements are ongoing, observation points and control posts are being created, as well as other specific places for serving as border guards.

"Due to the continuation of Russian aggression, the classical border protection does not occur, since there remains the danger of mining the area, the work of sabotage groups and shelling by the adjacent side. In particular, our squads have already recorded the shelling of the enemy using Hailstones on the territory of Ukraine, the fire was launched from the territory of Russia in the direction of Sumy region. In Chernihiv region, one day, the enemy fired mortars three times from the territory of Russia opposite the state border, and the shells hit near the village of Senkivka, and an enemy drone was constantly circling over the area," Demchenko said.

According to him, separately in the direction of Senkivka, a group of people with weapons was found by a border patrol, who tried to enter the territory of Ukraine. "The fire was opened on the unknown, after which they retreated," he said.

The spokesperson said that reconnaissance and search groups continue to find caches with weapons and ammunition that were left by the Russian military, and shells.